By developing a 3D spheroid system for hPSC-hepatocytes differentiation and combining it with genomic approaches, Jaenisch and colleagues identified a role for THRB in regulating hPSC-hepatocytes maturation through chromatin-remodeling complex pBAF. The differentiated hPSC-hepatocytes engraft into non-damaged mouse liver and proliferate in vitro in response to liver regeneration signals.
