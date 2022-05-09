Research Alert

By developing a 3D spheroid system for hPSC-hepatocytes differentiation and combining it with genomic approaches, Jaenisch and colleagues identified a role for THRB in regulating hPSC-hepatocytes maturation through chromatin-remodeling complex pBAF. The differentiated hPSC-hepatocytes engraft into non-damaged mouse liver and proliferate in vitro in response to liver regeneration signals.

CITATIONS

DOI link

Research Alert
