Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA) recently evaluated numerous evidence-based (medically proven) interventions to identify which met established criteria for being known as "Arthritis-Appropriate Evidence-Based Interventions" (AAEBIs). Programs that meet these criteria must be shown to improve arthritis symptoms, such as pain or limitations in function, and demonstrate that they have a sufficient level of support for program oversight and organized, wide-scale community delivery.

Learn more about all 18 recognized AAEBIs as well as the review process here: https://oaaction.unc.edu/ aaebi/

The OAAA, based at the Thurston Arthritis Research Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, supported this review with grant funding from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prior to this structured review, seven "recognized" programs had been shown to improve quality of life for adults with arthritis, and could be made available in communities across the country. The addition of these newly recognized programs brings the complete list to 18 total physical activity and self-management education programs that organizations can choose to deliver to their local community.

The six newly recognized physical activity programs are intended to help people increase their levels of physical activity as well as enable them to better reduce or manage pain, improve physical function, and increase self-efficacy (a belief in their ability to be active).

Six Newly Recognized Physical Activity AAEBIs

AEA Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program

Camine Con Gusto (Spanish version of Walk With Ease)

Fit&Strong! Plus

Tai Chi for Arthritis

Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance

Walk With Ease Self-Directed

In addition, there are five newly recognized self-management programs to help people learn strategies and develop the skills and confidence to cope with symptoms such as pain and fatigue, handle stress, reduce depression, eat healthy foods, stay active, and more.

Five Newly Recognized Self-Management Education AAEBIs

Better Choices, Better Health ®

Chronic Pain Self-Management Program

Enhance ® Wellness

Wellness Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS)

Workplace Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

To conduct the review, promising programs were evaluated by a national group of reviewers with extensive expertise in arthritis research, AAEBIs, program evaluation, and program implementation. OAAA is pleased that the expanded menu gives organizations more options to better serve the needs of adults with arthritis in their communities.

Learn more about all 18 recognized programs as well as the review process here: https://oaaction.unc.edu/ aaebi/

About the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA)

The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance is a national public health coalition, comprised of more than 140 member organizations, that aims to reduce the burden of OA in the U.S. through dissemination of educational tools, resources, and health messaging to increase awareness for OA and to promote evidence-based prevention and management strategies. Injury prevention (e.g., sports injury prevention, falls prevention, etc.), weight management, physical activity, and self-management education are proven strategies for the prevention and management of OA and are major areas of focus of the OAAA. To learn more about the OAAA and how you can "Stand Up 2 OA," visit oaaction.unc.edu.