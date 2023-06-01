Research Alert

Newswise — Most patients with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia will not be eligible for the new disease modifying drugs approved by the FDA for mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. But an op-ed co-written by UCLA’s Dr. David Reuben, recently published in JAMA Neurology, outlines how they could still benefit substantially from comprehensive dementia care that includes caregiver support, continuous monitoring and assessment, psychosocial interventions, coordination of care, and more. 

