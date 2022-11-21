Newswise — The polycystic kidney disease (PKD) Foundation—the only organization in the U.S. dedicated solely to finding treatments and a cure for PKD recently named Mount Sinai Health System as a PKDF Partner Clinic for their desire to support patients with Autosomal Dominant PKD (ADPKD). The PKDF Foundation has identified fifteen Partner Clinics around the country who will be partnered with clinicians at one of the Foundation’s Centers of Excellence to participate in a mentorship program to collaborate on providing specialized care to individuals with ADPKD.

The PKD Foundation recently announced 28 recipients of their Centers of Excellence program for their dedication in bringing a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care. ADPKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases in which fluid-filled cysts develop and enlarge in both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure.

Through an extensive process in which applications were reviewed by the COE Advisory Group made up of clinicians and patient stakeholders, Mount Sinai Health System was selected along with 15 other clinics nationwide to receive the recognition as PKDF Partner Clinic.

“Creating a brighter future for the PKD community has always been our goal which we can achieve through strong partnerships with clinics like Mount Sinai Health System who are doing the incredible work of bringing a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care,” said Chris Rusconi, PhD, Interim CEO and Chief Research Officer of the PKD Foundation. “We congratulate Mount Sinai Health System and look forward to working closely with them to help those affected by ADPKD to find better care, maintain and improve their quality of life, and plan for the future. Together we will ensure better patient outcomes as we move closer to our vision of ending PKD.”

“We are very happy to be selected as one of the few designation centers from the PKD foundation. PKD is the most common genetic kidney disease. Both adults and children could suffer from this devastating disease and the treatment is very challenging. Our newly established center could help this group of patients to get most updated treatment and close follow up with expert in this field,” said John Cijiang He, MD, PhD, Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine, Chief of the Division of Nephrology in the Department of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System.

Since 1982, the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit, has proudly funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds, making them the largest private funder of PKD research. The organization funds basic, translational, and clinical research, nephrology fellowships, and scientific meetings with a simple goal: to discover and deliver treatments and a cure for PKD.

We’re proud to be a PKD Foundation Partner Clinic! When you have ADPKD, where you go matters. That’s why we aligned with the PKD Foundation to commit to providing excellent ADPKD-specific care. Learn more about what it means to be a PKD Foundation Partner Clinic: (pkdcure.org/carecenters)

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, receiving high "Honor Roll" status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York City and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 30 globally; Newsweek also ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital highly in 11 specialties in “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals,” and in “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.” For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.