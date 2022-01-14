Newswise — Eighty percent of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. And only about one in four of them receives treatment.
Across diverse cultures and systems of health care, barriers to epilepsy diagnosis and treatment are often similar: a lack of understanding about epilepsy, limited access to medicines, and a shortage of medical personnel.
This episode of Sharp Waves highlights the journey and the efforts of one young man making a difference in Zambia.
