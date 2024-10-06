Newswise — Later this month Bar-Ilan University will host an international conference dedicated to the advancement of research, development and education in the field of healthy longevity. The conference, entitled “Longevity Nation 2024 – Enhancing Research, Development and Education for Healthy Longevity”, will bring together leading voices in longevity research from around the world. It will take place from October 28-31 on the Bar-Ilan University campus in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Organized by Dr. Ilia Stambler from Vetek (Seniority) Association and the Graduate Program in Science, Technology, and Society at Bar-Ilan University, the conference will address the multifaceted challenges associated with an aging global population. Participants will include leading researchers, developers, investors, educators, decision-makers, and public figures from Israel and around the world to foster collaboration and advance the science and technology of healthy aging.

Should we be thinking about the preservation of health in old age, the prevention of aging-related diseases, and the extension of healthy longevity during this period of conflict and hardship in Israel? “Absolutely,” says Dr. Stambler. “We should continue to think about and work for healthy longevity even now, to improve national resilience that will help us overcome the present adversity and maintain the basis for positive development in the future.”

Key Highlights of Longevity Nation 2024

Enhancing Longevity Ecosystems: The conference will focus on developing Israel’s longevity ecosystem and promoting international cooperation, leveraging Israel’s strengths in science and technology to enhance its global standing in the field.

Cutting-Edge Research and Innovations: Presentations will cover a range of topics including breakthroughs in aging science, geroprotective drugs, regenerative medicine, and advancements in longevity medicine.

Presentations will cover a range of topics including breakthroughs in aging science, geroprotective drugs, regenerative medicine, and advancements in longevity medicine. Future Directions and Ethical Considerations: Discussions will also address ethical considerations and the societal implications of extending healthy lifespan, including the need for interdisciplinary approaches and the importance of public and governmental support.

Notable speakers will include:

Prof. Haim Cohen (Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences, Bar-Ilan University), who is researching the protein SIRT6. In his lab, mice engineered to produce extra SIRT6 don't just live longer – they stay healthier for longer, too. Cohen's research is shedding light on how SIRT6 helps maintain healthy aging, particularly by providing the required energy at old age and slowing aging-related frailty. This work could pave the way for new therapies that boost SIRT6 activity in humans.

Repurposing Old Drugs for New Tricks

Dr. Nir Barzilai (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) focuses on repurposing existing FDA-approved drugs for their potential anti-aging properties. One example is the diabetes drug metformin, which has been shown to provide broader health benefits, and potentially slowing the aging process itself.

Revitalizing the Immune System

Dr. Natalie Yivgi-Ohana, founder and CEO of Minovia Therapeutics, focuses on revitalizing the immune system with young mitochondria. Her team has developed a scoring system to measure mitochondrial dysfunction in different populations and correlate it with age-related diseases.

Genome Stability and Aging

Prof. Björn Schumacher (University of Cologne) is researching the relationship between genome stability and aging. His research has uncovered the first master regulator of DNA repair capacities, suggesting that by boosting overall DNA repair, we could target the aging process at its fundamental root cause. Since human aging is greatly accelerated when DNA repair mechanisms are dysfunctional, this work proposes that enhancing our body's ability to repair DNA damage could be a powerful approach to slowing the aging process.

The Challenges of Radical Life Extension

While many researchers are optimistic about extending healthspan, Prof. S. Jay Olshansky (University of Illinois at Chicago) offers a cautionary perspective. His research suggests that radical life extension – dramatically increasing human lifespan – is implausible in this century. He advocates for a shift in focus from treating individual diseases to attacking the underlying risk factor for all fatal and disabling diseases – the biological process of aging itself.

A Novel Approach to Anti-Aging

Prof. Susan Greenfield, from Neuro-Bio in the UK, is exploring a unique angle in anti-aging research. Her work centers on the peptide T14, derived from acetylcholinesterase, which promotes cell growth and renewal. Interestingly, T14 levels decline with normal aging, as detected in various tissues and bodily fluids. Greenfield's research suggests that maintaining a balance of T14 levels could be key to promoting healthy aging while avoiding potential negative effects of excessive levels.

Tackling Senescent Cells

Prof. Valery Krizhanovsky (Weizmann Institute of Science) is addressing one of the hallmarks of aging: the accumulation of senescent cells. These cells, which stop dividing but don't die off, can contribute to inflammation and tissue dysfunction as we age. Krizhanovsky's team has discovered a mechanism that allows senescent cells to evade immune surveillance and accumulate in tissues.

Industry Transformation

The Longevity Industry is poised for significant growth and transformation, driven by new financial models, political recognition, practical applications, and global cooperation. Dmitry Kaminskiy (Deep Knowledge Group, Biogerontology Research Foundation, Longevity Industry Analytics) will highlight the tremendous transition the industry is about to undergo.

The conference is testament to the power of collaboration for a better future of humanity. In this period of conflict and hardship in Israel, many organizations from Israel and abroad will join forces for the common humanitarian goal of preventing aging-related diseases and extending healthy longevity for all. These organizations include the Graduate Program in Science, Technology and Society of Bar-Ilan University, Vetek (Seniority) Association – the Movement for Longevity of Life, Shlomo Tyran Foundation, Sagol Network, British Council, Britain-Israel Research and Academic Exchange Partnership on Ageing (BIRAX Ageing), American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), Biogerontology Research Foundation (BGRF), International longevity Alliance (ILA) and many other organizations. Together they work to create communication and exchange platforms and grant support programs for research on healthy longevity, in Israel and via international cooperation with Israel, such as the emerging TABILI program – the American British Israeli Longevity Initiative, as well as cooperative research and education programs on healthy longevity between Israel and other countries.

Longevity Nation 2024 will take place from October 28-31, 2024 at the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan University. For the full program and further information visit http://www.longevitynation.org/.