Hello,

My name is Aaron Seidlitz, and I work with the Communications staff at The Grainger College of Engineering. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Physics department at Grainger Engineering officially introduced the Anthony J. Leggett Institute for Condensed Matter Theory in a celebration featuring the 2003 Nobel Prize Award winner and current John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Chair Emeritus in Physics.

Considering Leggett’s impact both in the Physics department here at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and within the broader scientific community, I thought you might be interested in this story detailing the renaming ceremony. As part of this occasion, the Physics department also hosted a workshop entitled “New Horizons in Condensed Matter Physics.” Leggett, who currently serves as chief scientist for the Institute, also introduced the Anthony Leggett Postdoctoral Fellowship.

If you would be interested in an interview on the topic, professor Eduardo Fradkin, director of the Anthony J. Leggett Institute for Condensed Matter Theory, could be made available.

Thank you!

Aaron Seidlitz

Associate Director of Communications - The Grainger College of Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

