Newswise — Edison, NJ – December 22, 2022 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is pleased to announce the receipt of a generous $100,000 gift from an anonymous private foundation to benefit behavioral health patients at Hackensack Meridian Retreat and Recovery At Ramapo Valley, a division of Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic, a nationally recognized leader in substance use disorder treatment and care.

The Retreat & Recovery at Ramapo Valley, located in Mahwah, was established in 2019 as a tremendous effort of community collaboration, including the inspired vision of foundation friends and benefactors Caryl and James Kourgelis.

“We are truly grateful for this much-needed support to benefit our critical programs at The Retreat & Recovery At Ramapo Valley,” said Michael Loch, director of development, Behavioral Health, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “Philanthropy is crucial in providing our team and patients with what they need, especially as the mental health crisis continues to grow. The generous gifts we receive allow for a greater number of those in need to receive the best treatment they deserve, close to home.”

Funds will be used to support the important work of The Retreat & Recovery At Ramapo Valley’s treatment team and programs grounded in evidence-based practice, wellness and integrative medicine. The facility’s holistic care model provides every aspect of support and intervention necessary to address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“What a heartwarming gift,” said Patricia Toole, president and chief hospital executive, Carrier Clinic. “Community support and philanthropy play a vital role in helping us achieve our maximum potential. The Retreat & Recovery At Ramapo Valley provides comprehensive clinical care designed to meet the specific needs of each patient, and we are so thankful.”

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation or how to support Behavioral Health, visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/ Give.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving.

Visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/Donate for more information.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth. org.