The role utility companies could play in stopping wildfires



Newswise — Coordinated power shutoffs could help control the wildfires spreading across New York and New Jersey, according to a Virginia Tech expert. These shutoffs could mitigate the risk posed by unseasonably dry conditions and challenging , both of which have made containment efforts especially difficult, said Professor Ali Mehrizi-Sani, a Virginia Tech electrical engineering researcher.

Planned power shutoffs, also called public safety power shutoffs, are coordinated local outages aimed at reducing wildfire risks and protecting both infrastructure and residents, he explained. These shutoffs rely on models that assess fire spread patterns and the specific risks of keeping certain power lines energized. Based on this data, power providers decide when and where to shut off lines to reduce fire hazards.

Downed power lines contribute to wildfires in two ways, Mehrizi-Sani said. Directly, they can generate sparks that ignite dry vegetation like grass, trees, and shrubs, especially when high winds spread embers over large areas. Indirectly, downed lines interfere with firefighting efforts by disrupting electricity and water supplies.

Beyond individual lines, substations are also at risk. "This can cause physical damage to substation equipment such as transformers and circuit breakers," Mehrizi-Sani said. Even if flames don’t directly reach them, extreme heat can cause overheating and reduce equipment lifespan. Smoke also corrodes sensitive equipment, potentially leading to costly repairs or replacements.

Planned power shutoffs could also help in other emergencies, such as earthquakes, high winds, floods, cyberattacks, or equipment maintenance. However, people who rely on medical devices face unique challenges during these outages. Mehrizi-Sani’s research considers these needs by tracking battery capacity to ensure essential medical devices have enough charge.

“This is achieved by timing the shutoff and restoration of power based on risk, loads, and battery levels,” he said. Through an NSF-funded project with the University of Alaska Anchorage, the team aims to develop algorithms for coordinated power shutoffs that account for medical device users’ needs, though further testing will be required before implementation.

About Mehrizi-Sani

Ali Mehrizi-Sani is a professor with Virginia Tech’s Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Power and Energy Center director. He works on finding answers to challenges related to control, protection, and cybersecurity of the carbon-free power grid, including mitigating impacts of low-probability, and high-impact events on the power system.

Interview

To schedule an interview with Mehrizi-Sani, contact Margaret Ashburn in the media relations office at [email protected] or 540-529-0814.