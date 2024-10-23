Newswise — The Rosaceae family includes some of the world’s most essential fruit crops, yet early-stage fruit development remains underexplored. These developmental phases—ranging from fruit set to cell division and expansion—are critical for determining fruit quality. However, studying these complex processes has been challenging, prompting a need for more detailed investigations. These challenges highlight the need for deeper research into early fruit development.



The University of Maryland’s Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics led a study, published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad240) on November 14, 2023, in Horticulture Research, unveiling the Rosaceae Fruit Transcriptome Database (ROFT). This powerful RNA-seq database enables comparative analysis of gene expression in apples, peaches, strawberries, and raspberries. By using consistent data collection methods, ROFT offers reliable cross-species insights into early fruit development, accessible via the ROFT website.



ROFT addresses the shortcomings of existing databases by providing a unified framework to compare gene expression across different Rosaceae species. Researchers collected RNA-seq data from key fruit tissues during early development, including the hypanthium, ovary wall, and ovules. This platform enables users to explore tissue-specific and stage-specific genes, visualize expression patterns, and study co-expressed genes across species. The database’s focus on fruit type diversity, such as drupe (peach), pome (apple), achenetum (strawberry), and drupetum (raspberry), allows for broader research into evolutionary biology and agricultural applications.



“ROFT is a significant step forward for fruit development research,” said Dr. Zhongchi Liu, lead researcher on the project. “By enabling cross-species analysis, we can now better understand the genetic factors that drive fruit quality and growth. This tool will help target genes that influence traits like size, flavor, and yield.”



ROFT holds immense potential for accelerating the development of new fruit varieties with enhanced characteristics. Its comprehensive gene expression data offers a critical resource for molecular breeding programs, paving the way for future innovations in fruit production. These advances could lead to a richer variety of high-quality fruits available to consumers worldwide.

