Dear Friends,
Newswise — We are pleased to announce the 30th annual conference ‘The Science of Consciousness’ (‘TSC’), April 22-27, 2024 at the beautiful Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in the hills above Tucson, Arizona. The conference is hosted and sponsored by the University of Arizona, Center for Consciousness Studies and co-sponsored by the University of Michigan, Center for Consciousness Science.
Conference Themes - The Science of Consciousness 2024
- Cortical Oscillations & Traveling Waves
- Psychedelics & Psychoplastogens
- Astrobiology & Astroconsciousness
- Dual Aspect Monism
- Megahertz EEG & DoDecoGraphy (DDG)
- Theories of Consciousness
- Consciousness & Reality
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Consciousness
- Detecting Consciousness
- Microtubule Time Crystals
- Searching for Consciousness and Entanglement in Cerebral Organoids
- Brain Dimensions, Wavefunctions and Symmetry
Keynote Speakers
Earl K Miller - Susan Schneider - Anirban Bandyopadhyay - Dante Lauretta
Plenary Speakers
Steven Laureys
Donald Hoffman
Tanya Luhrmann
Brian Muraresku
George Mashour
Sir Roger Penrose
Caleb Scharf
Hartmut Neven
Pieter-Jan Maes
Giulio Tononi
Paavo Pylkkanen
Claudia Passos
Gina Poe
Stuart Hameroff
Harald Atmanspacher
Dinesh Pal
David Chalmers
Alysson Muotri
Dean Rickles
Santosh A. Helekar
Melanie Boly
Deepak Chopra
Bill Seager
Christof Koch
Zirui Huang
Aaron Schurger
Dimitris Pinotsis
Andre Bastos
Pulin Gong
Phillip Schmitt-Kopplin
Valerie Gray Hardcastle
Matteo Grasso
Program Sessions by Day
WORKSHOPS / SYMPOSIUM
TSC Workshops are 4 hour parallel sessions on particular topics Monday morning,
afternoon and evening. Attendance is included in your registration.
MONDAY April 22, 2024
8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Workshop speakers listed below)
- Quantum Biology
- Dual Aspect Monism
- Dreamless Sleep
- Indian Knowledge Systems and Medical Applications (IKSHMA)
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Neurophysiology of Loss and Recovery of Consciousness
- Meditation and Global Spiritual Practices
- Education in Consciousness Studies
- Terminal Lucidity
SYMPOSIUM
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm - Symposium and Open Discussion
- Integrated Information Theory of Consciousness
Giulio Tononi, Christof Koch, Melanie Boly, Matteo Grasso, Paavo Pylkkanen (Moderator)
TUESDAY April 23, 2024
7:15 am - 8:00 am - Kiva Plaza
Meditation Wellness Kickoff with Deepak Chopra
PLENARY PROGRAM
8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 1
'Detecting Consciousness'
Steven Laureys, Claudia Passos, Gina Poe
11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 2
'Cortical Oscillations, Waves and Consciousness 1'
Earl K. Miller
2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 3
'Consciousness and Reality'
Donald Hoffman, Deepak Chopra, Paavo Pylkkanen
CONCURRENTS
5:00-7:00 pm - Concurrent Sessions 1-8 (Speakers TBA)
C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8
6:30-9:00 pm Welcome Reception
WEDNESDAY April 24, 2024
PLENARY
8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 4
'Cortical Oscillations,Waves and Consciousness 2'
Andre Bastos, Pulin Gong, Dimitris Pinotsis
11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 5
'AI and the Future of the Mind'
Susan Schneider
2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 6
'Psychedelics and Altered States'
Tanya Luhrmann, Brian Muraresku, Dinesh Pal
CONCURRENTS
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Concurrents 9-16 (Speakers TBA)
C-9. C-10, C-11, C-12, C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16
6:30 pm - 9:00 pm - Art-Tech Demos, Exhibits, Posters (Presenters TBA)
Refreshments
Cash Bar
THURSDAY April 25, 2024
PLENARY
8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 7
'Mechanisms of Consciousness'
Aaron Schurger, Pieter-Jan Maes, George Mashour
11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 8
'DoDecoGraphy ('DDG') – 12 Orders of Frequency Oscillations in EEG'
Anirban Bandyopadhyay
2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 9
Astrobiology and Astroconsciousness
Caleb Scharf, Phillipe Schmitt-Kopplin, Stuart Hameroff
6:30-9:00 pm - optional dinner under the stars - tickets required
FRIDAY April 26, 2024
PLENARY
8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 10
'Dual Aspect Monism'
Harald Atmanspacher, Bill Seager, Dean Rickles
11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 11
'Molecules of Life and Consciousness from the Asteroid Bennu
Dante Lauretta
2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 12
'The Science of Consciousness - 30 Years On'
Panel: Valerie Gray Hardcastle, David Chalmers, Christof Koch,
Stuart Hameroff, Paavo Pylkkanen
CONCURRENTS
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Concurrents 17-24
C-17, C-18, C-19, C-20, C-21, C-22, C-23, C-24 (Speakers TBA)
7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Art-Tech Demos, Exhibits, Posters (Presenters TBA)
Reception
Poetry Slam / No-End of Consciousness Party
Cash Bar
SATURDAY April 27, 2024
PLENARY
9:00 am to 10:30 am - Plenary 13
'Dimensions, Wavefunctions and Symmetry in the Brain'
Zirui Huang, Santosh Helekar, Sir Roger Penrose
11:00 am to 12:30 pm - Plenary 14
'Searching for Consciousness and Entanglement in Cerebral Organoids'
Alysson Muotri, Harmut Neven
Conference Close
For more information visit https://conta.cc/3T5iZvh