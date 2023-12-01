Dear Friends,

Newswise — We are pleased to announce the 30th annual conference ‘The Science of Consciousness’ (‘TSC’), April 22-27, 2024 at the beautiful Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in the hills above Tucson, Arizona. The conference is hosted and sponsored by the University of Arizona, Center for Consciousness Studies and co-sponsored by the University of Michigan, Center for Consciousness Science.

Conference Themes - The Science of Consciousness 2024

Cortical Oscillations & Traveling Waves

Psychedelics & Psychoplastogens

Astrobiology & Astroconsciousness

Dual Aspect Monism

Megahertz EEG & DoDecoGraphy (DDG)

Theories of Consciousness

Consciousness & Reality

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Consciousness

Detecting Consciousness

Microtubule Time Crystals

Searching for Consciousness and Entanglement in Cerebral Organoids

Brain Dimensions, Wavefunctions and Symmetry

Keynote Speakers

Earl K Miller - Susan Schneider - Anirban Bandyopadhyay - Dante Lauretta

Plenary Speakers

Steven Laureys

Donald Hoffman

Tanya Luhrmann

Brian Muraresku

George Mashour

Sir Roger Penrose

Caleb Scharf

Hartmut Neven

Pieter-Jan Maes

Giulio Tononi

Paavo Pylkkanen

Claudia Passos

Gina Poe

Stuart Hameroff

Harald Atmanspacher

Dinesh Pal

David Chalmers

Alysson Muotri

Dean Rickles

Santosh A. Helekar

Melanie Boly

Deepak Chopra

Bill Seager

Christof Koch

Zirui Huang

Aaron Schurger

Dimitris Pinotsis

Andre Bastos

Pulin Gong

Phillip Schmitt-Kopplin

Valerie Gray Hardcastle

Matteo Grasso

Program Sessions by Day

WORKSHOPS / SYMPOSIUM

TSC Workshops are 4 hour parallel sessions on particular topics Monday morning,

afternoon and evening. Attendance is included in your registration.

MONDAY April 22, 2024

8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Workshop speakers listed below)

Quantum Biology

Dual Aspect Monism

Dreamless Sleep

Indian Knowledge Systems and Medical Applications (IKSHMA)

2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Neurophysiology of Loss and Recovery of Consciousness

Meditation and Global Spiritual Practices

Education in Consciousness Studies

Terminal Lucidity

SYMPOSIUM

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm - Symposium and Open Discussion

Integrated Information Theory of Consciousness

Giulio Tononi, Christof Koch, Melanie Boly, Matteo Grasso, Paavo Pylkkanen (Moderator)

TUESDAY April 23, 2024

7:15 am - 8:00 am - Kiva Plaza

Meditation Wellness Kickoff with Deepak Chopra

PLENARY PROGRAM

8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 1

'Detecting Consciousness'

Steven Laureys, Claudia Passos, Gina Poe

11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 2

'Cortical Oscillations, Waves and Consciousness 1'

Earl K. Miller

2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 3

'Consciousness and Reality'

Donald Hoffman, Deepak Chopra, Paavo Pylkkanen

CONCURRENTS

5:00-7:00 pm - Concurrent Sessions 1-8 (Speakers TBA)

C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8

6:30-9:00 pm Welcome Reception

WEDNESDAY April 24, 2024

PLENARY

8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 4

'Cortical Oscillations,Waves and Consciousness 2'

Andre Bastos, Pulin Gong, Dimitris Pinotsis

11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 5

'AI and the Future of the Mind'

Susan Schneider

2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 6

'Psychedelics and Altered States'

Tanya Luhrmann, Brian Muraresku, Dinesh Pal

CONCURRENTS

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Concurrents 9-16 (Speakers TBA)

C-9. C-10, C-11, C-12, C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16

6:30 pm - 9:00 pm - Art-Tech Demos, Exhibits, Posters (Presenters TBA)

Refreshments

Cash Bar

THURSDAY April 25, 2024

PLENARY

8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 7

'Mechanisms of Consciousness'

Aaron Schurger, Pieter-Jan Maes, George Mashour

11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 8

'DoDecoGraphy ('DDG') – 12 Orders of Frequency Oscillations in EEG'

Anirban Bandyopadhyay

2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 9

Astrobiology and Astroconsciousness

Caleb Scharf, Phillipe Schmitt-Kopplin, Stuart Hameroff

6:30-9:00 pm - optional dinner under the stars - tickets required

FRIDAY April 26, 2024

PLENARY

8:30 am to 10:40 am - Plenary 10

'Dual Aspect Monism'

Harald Atmanspacher, Bill Seager, Dean Rickles

11:10 am to 12:30 pm - KEYNOTE/Plenary 11

'Molecules of Life and Consciousness from the Asteroid Bennu

Dante Lauretta

2:00 pm to 4:10 pm - Plenary 12

'The Science of Consciousness - 30 Years On'

Panel: Valerie Gray Hardcastle, David Chalmers, Christof Koch,

Stuart Hameroff, Paavo Pylkkanen

CONCURRENTS

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Concurrents 17-24

C-17, C-18, C-19, C-20, C-21, C-22, C-23, C-24 (Speakers TBA)

7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Art-Tech Demos, Exhibits, Posters (Presenters TBA)

Reception

Poetry Slam / No-End of Consciousness Party

Cash Bar

SATURDAY April 27, 2024

PLENARY

9:00 am to 10:30 am - Plenary 13

'Dimensions, Wavefunctions and Symmetry in the Brain'

Zirui Huang, Santosh Helekar, Sir Roger Penrose

11:00 am to 12:30 pm - Plenary 14

'Searching for Consciousness and Entanglement in Cerebral Organoids'

Alysson Muotri, Harmut Neven

Conference Close

For more information visit https://conta.cc/3T5iZvh