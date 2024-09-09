Newswise — The mental health of Canadians young and old is a complex topic that appears frequently in the media. In Canada, about 12 people die by suicide each day, and it is the second-leading cause of death for youth and young adults. September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, is an important day to reflect on suicide deaths, but also to advocate for research and prevention strategies.

CIHR-funded researchers Dr. Céline Bardon and Dr. Gustavo Turecki are available to discuss suicide prevention tactics and the study of suicide in Canada