Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M. Nov. 12, 2020—Los Alamos National Laboratory is proud to announce the re-release of The Secret City: Project Y, the app that lets you explore Los Alamos in New Mexico as it was during the Manhattan Project. Rebuilt and released for the fifth anniversary of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, this virtual experience has something for everyone.



In the app’s story mode, discover how Project Y transformed this quiet mesa top into a top-secret laboratory. Test your 1940s computing skills on the Marchant calculator—a mechanical desk calculator used by the human computers during the project. Or take your mobile device to downtown Los Alamos and see how much has changed in the last 75 years.



With The Secret City: Project Y, you can even virtually roam around “behind the fence” at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Visit two of the most significant historic sites, Gun Site and V-Site, as they were in 1945. Start your journey at the plaza in Santa Fe, N.M. at 109 East Palace Avenue just like the people of Project Y. Or visit the remote corner of the Alamogordo Bombing Range and see the Trinity Site—where the world first entered the atomic age.



The Secret City: Project Y app is available today on the Apple App Store and Google Play.



Funding: This work was supported by the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

