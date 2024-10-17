Newswise — Plants face a host of challenges, from shifting climate conditions to nutrient limitations, which impact their growth and productivity. Traditionally, research has focused on protein-coding genes to understand plant responses to these stressors. However, with advances in high-throughput sequencing, non-coding RNAs, particularly long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs), have been identified as significant players in regulating essential plant functions. Due to these challenges, deeper exploration into lncRNAs and their regulatory roles is crucial.



A research team led by Lingling Zhang from China Agricultural University published their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad234) on November 17, 2023, in Horticulture Research. The review focused on the pivotal role of lncRNAs in plant growth and adaptation to stress. The team explored how lncRNAs interact with small RNAs and other non-coding RNAs to uncover new regulatory mechanisms. Their work underscores the importance of lncRNAs in helping plants respond to environmental stressors, offering fresh perspectives in plant science.



The review provides a detailed examination of lncRNAs, emphasizing their role in coordinating plant responses to environmental stimuli. LncRNAs, over 200 nucleotides long, interact with small RNAs such as microRNAs (miRNAs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) across various gene regions, including promoters, untranslated regions, and introns. A major finding was the involvement of lncRNAs in phase separation, where they form biomolecular condensates that control plant growth and stress responses. This positions lncRNAs as central regulators in plant networks. Additionally, the research demonstrated how lncRNAs function as molecular sponges, scaffolds, or interaction factors, facilitating communication between non-coding RNAs. The team also uncovered the potential of lncRNAs to encode micropeptides, expanding our understanding of their functions. These discoveries highlight lncRNAs as vital targets for enhancing plant resilience.



Lead author Dr. Lingling Zhang commented on the findings: “This study represents a significant advancement in understanding how lncRNAs regulate plant growth and adaptation. The interactions between lncRNAs and other non-coding RNAs open up new possibilities for decoding complex plant regulatory networks. Further research into these mechanisms could enable us to engineer crops that are more resistant to environmental challenges.”



The identification of lncRNAs’ regulatory roles holds considerable promise for agriculture. By manipulating these non-coding RNAs, scientists may be able to enhance crop resilience against stresses like drought, salinity, and temperature extremes. Furthermore, the potential of lncRNAs to encode micropeptides offers new avenues for bioengineering plants with better growth and stress tolerance. These innovations could contribute to more sustainable farming practices and strengthen global food security.

