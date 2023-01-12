Newswise — Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ 59th Annual Meeting and Exhibition, which will include late-breaking scientific research, thought-provoking lectures, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative cardiothoracic surgery products. This meeting is the preeminent educational event in cardiothoracic surgery.

When: Saturday, January 21, to Monday, January 23, 2023

Where: San Diego Convention Center - Press office is Room 27A

STS 2023 Highlights:

Scientific sessions that cover hot, top-of-mind subjects such as controversies in transplant practices, the future of coronary revasularization, and CABG vs. multivessel percutaneous intervention.

that cover hot, top-of-mind subjects such as controversies in transplant practices, the future of coronary revasularization, and CABG vs. multivessel percutaneous intervention. Keynote lectures from high-profile speakers: Francisco G. Cigarroa, MD, a renowned transplant surgeon and the first Hispanic to be named Chancellor of The University of Texas System, will share his experiences as a third-generation physician. (Vivien T. Thomas Lecture, Saturday, January 21, 8-9 a.m. PT. Livestream available.) Peter K. Smith, MD, from the Duke University School of Medicine, will describe the evolution of the evidence base available for treatment selection for coronary artery disease. (C. Walton Lillehei Lecture, Monday, January 23, 9-9:45 a.m. PT. Livestream available.) Vivien Thomas Symposium will focus on putting diversity, equity, and inclusion into action and mitigating health disparities. (Monday, January 23, 2:45-3:45 p.m. PT.)

A recorded press briefing that spotlights some of the most exciting research from the meeting.

More details are available in the Annual Meeting program: https://www.eventscribe.net/2023/STS/

Registered reporters will have access to:

Complimentary meeting registration

Renowned experts within the cardiothoracic surgery specialty

Embargoed press materials, abstracts, and presentation slides, and recorded press briefing

The press office (Room 27A) can be made available for media use upon request during meeting hours, Saturday, January 21 through Monday, January 23. If no STS staff member is present in the press office,

Press releases and abstracts will be available in advance of the meeting. Please contact STS Media Relations staff directly to schedule interviews and locate experts before and during the meeting, as well as to learn more information on the guest lecturers.

###

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing approximately 7,700 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.