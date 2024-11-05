"The Southern Advanced Photon Source (SAPS)"

Newswise — Join us for an in-depth presentation by Professor Hesheng Chen from the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, as he discusses the exciting developments of the Southern Advanced Photon Source (SAPS). This state-of-the-art synchrotron radiation facility will be a core part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area National Science and Technology Center.

Learn how SAPS, with its 4th generation medium-energy photon source, will provide world-leading X-ray performance and complement China's Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS) to push the boundaries of research in areas like quantum systems, energy materials, and nanomedicine.

Date: 20 November 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Venue: AE-040, HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, CityUHK

Registration: https://go.cityu.hk/b5fzfe

SAPS will not only drive groundbreaking scientific research but also support high-tech industries, from high-performance chips and batteries to advanced biomedicine. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of advanced photon science in the Greater Bay Area!