Public Health

Newswise — Sara Rosenbaum, is professor emerita of health law and policy and founding chair of the Department of Health Policy at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She also holds an emerita title School of Law. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect health and uphold the Emergency Treatment and Labor Act. Watch here as she talks about the future of Medicare and Medicaid.

Jeffrey Levi, a professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. His work focuses on the intersection of public health, the health care system and the multi-sector collaborations required to improve health.

Anne Reid, is a lecturer in the Health Policy and Management Department at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She can talk about the state of medicare and the impact this could have on the election. Watch here as she talks about the future of these programs.

Public Policy

Joseph Cordes is a professor of economics, public policy and public administration, and international affairs. He also serves as Co-Director of the GW Regulatory Studies Center. He has published articles on tax policy, government regulation, and government spending and his areas of expertise include public finance, taxation, and corporation financial policy.

Lang (Kate) Yang is a professor at GW’s Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration. Her research interest is in state and local government finances. Her recent publications examine how states address local government fiscal stress through monitoring, intervention, and bankruptcy authorizations. Further, she examines the incentives and impediments to government financial reporting, disclosure, and transparency. Yang can discuss the impact of losing social security and various benefits, as well as what should be done in preparation.