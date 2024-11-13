Newswise — The study investigated how ultra-high temperature instantaneous sterilization (UHT), thermosonication (TS), high hydrostatic pressure sterilization (HHP), and irradiation sterilization (IS) influence the juice’s physicochemical properties, functional components, and color.

Aronia melanocarpa, commonly known as black chokeberry, is rich in anthocyanins, flavonoids, and other phenolic compounds, giving it potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. Despite its health benefits, the fruit’s sour taste limits its consumption, and it is often processed into juice. The sterilization method used during processing significantly impacts the nutritional value and organoleptic quality of juice. Traditional thermal methods like UHT are widely used but can degrade heat-sensitive compounds, affecting the juice’s color, flavor, and nutrient content. This study aimed to compare the effects of both thermal and non-thermal sterilization techniques to identify the most suitable methods for retaining the high nutritional value of AMJ.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/fia-0024-0008) published in Food Innovation and Advances on 16 April 2024, offers valuable insights into the optimal processing techniques for producing high-quality Aronia juice while preserving its nutritional and functional benefits.

The study explored the effects of various sterilization methods on Aronia melanocarpa juice (AMJ) quality, ultra-high temperature instantaneous sterilization (UHT), thermosonication (TS), high hydrostatic pressure sterilization (HHP), and irradiation sterilization (IS). The microbial safety of AMJ was ensured across all treatments, with no detectable TBC, E.coli, or mold and yeast. Regarding physicochemical properties, HHP and IS treatments had minimal impact on AMJ's pH, while UHT and TS increased pH levels. UHT and IS treatments also significantly reduced total soluble solids (TSS) and titratable acidity (TA). TS was most effective in enhancing the sweetness-to-sourness ratio (RTT), improving juice palatability. Browning was more pronounced with UHT, TS, and IS treatments, while HHP reduced browning. Viscosity decreased across all methods, with TS and HHP showing the greatest reductions.

In terms of functional characteristics, TS and HHP treatments preserved total anthocyanins, polyphenols, and flavonoids, while UHT and IS caused notable losses. TS treatment increased antioxidant activity by 5.15%, retaining 98.02% of DPPH capacity, while IS resulted in the lowest antioxidant retention. Anthocyanin-targeted metabolomics revealed that TS treatment significantly increased the content of key anthocyanins, such as cyanidin-3-O-galactoside and cyanidin-3-O-arabinoside, whereas IS reduced these compounds. The study highlighted TS and HHP as the most effective methods for retaining AMJ’s functional properties and natural color, making them ideal for producing high-quality juice.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Tingting Ma, “Our findings highlight the importance of selecting the right sterilization method to ensure that Aronia juice retains its rich antioxidant properties and appealing color. This research provides essential data for juice manufacturers to enhance product quality while ensuring safety.”

The study underscores the potential of non-thermal methods, especially TS and HHP, for producing high-quality Aronia juice that retains its functional components and appealing sensory attributes. In conclusion, this research offers a solid foundation for optimizing Aronia juice processing, helping manufacturers deliver high-quality products that meet both safety standards and consumer preferences.

