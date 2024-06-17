Newswise — Despite increasing prevalence of hypertension in youth and high adult cardiovascular mortality rates, the long-term consequences of youth-onset hypertension remain unknown. This is due to limitations of prior research such as small sample sizes, reliance on manual record review, and limited analytic methods that did not address major biases. The Study of the Epidemiology of Pediatric Hypertension (SUPERHERO) is a multisite retrospective Registry of youth evaluated by subspecialists for hypertension disorders. Sites obtain harmonized electronic health record data using standardized biomedical informatics scripts validated with randomized manual record review. Inclusion criteria are index visit for International Classification of Diseases Diagnostic Codes, 10th Revision (ICD-10 code)-defined hypertension disorder ≥January 1, 2015 and age <19 years. We exclude patients with ICD-10 code-defined pregnancy, kidney failure on dialysis, or kidney transplantation. Data include demographics, anthropomorphics, U.S. Census Bureau tract, histories, blood pressure, ICD-10 codes, medications, laboratory and imaging results, and ambulatory blood pressure. SUPERHERO leverages expertise in epidemiology, statistics, clinical care, and biomedical informatics to create the largest and most diverse registry of youth with newly diagnosed hypertension disorders. SUPERHERO’s goals are to (i) reduce CVD burden across the life course and (ii) establish gold-standard biomedical informatics methods for youth with hypertension disorders.

A manuscript, outlining the study’s methods and goals, recently published online in the American Journal of Epidemiology.