Newswise — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Sackler family's bid for immunity from opioid-related lawsuits in a landmark decision. This ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing opioid crisis, potentially reshaping how litigation against pharmaceutical companies is handled nationwide. It underscores the accountability of the Sacklers for their role in the epidemic and ensures that settlement funds are directed to support affected communities. This decision highlights the importance of justice and reparations for those impacted by opioid addiction.

The Supreme Court's decision is crucial as it sets a precedent for future opioid litigation and the distribution of settlement funds.

The media is actively covering this significant decision, reflecting the widespread interest and its potential impact. Notable coverage includes:

