Newswise — On August 26, 2024, Chulalongkorn University hosted the third installment of the Chulalongkorn University President’s Distinguished Speakers series, centered on the theme “Using Generative AI to Strengthen and Speed Learning.” The event took place at the Poonsup Noppawong Na Ayudhya Conference Room, Pramingkwan Thai Education Building at the Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University.

The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, Acting President of Chulalongkorn University who delivered the opening remarks. The keynote speaker was Dr. Barbara Oakley, Professor of Engineering at Oakland University, Michigan, USA, and the creator of the globally renowned online course “Learning How to Learn” on Coursera, which has over 3.5 million registered students worldwide.

Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat

Acting President of Chulalongkorn University

Dr. Barbara Oakley

Professor of Engineering at Oakland University, Michigan, USA

In his speech, Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwat, emphasized that Chulalongkorn University’s role extends beyond classroom education; the university is also dedicated to disseminating knowledge to the public. The primary goal of the third Chulalongkorn University President’s Distinguished Speakers event is to raise awareness among the public, students, and faculty about the importance of Generative AI in advancing learning for everyone. Dr. Barbara Oakley, with her globally popular Coursera course, serves as a key figure in this effort. Her lecture is expected to invigorate the learning atmosphere at Chulalongkorn University and throughout Thailand, marking a significant step forward in the development of education, the economy, and the quality of life for Thai citizens.

In her lecture, Dr. Barbara Oakley highlighted the transformative potential of Generative AI in reshaping how students learn. She particularly emphasized the use of AI to create and adapt educational content to meet the needs and backgrounds of individual learners, thereby making learning more meaningful and effective. Generative AI’s ability to generate effective metaphors to help students grasp complex and challenging concepts was cited as a prime example of how AI can enhance the learning process.

Additionally, Dr. Barbara Oakley discussed the use of ChatGPT as a tool to support teaching. ChatGPT can assist educators in creating lessons tailored to individual students and help teachers produce engaging content that effectively meets learners’ needs.

The third Chulalongkorn University President’s Distinguished Speakers event marks a collaborative effort between Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, the Learning Innovation Center, and Coursera for Campus. Chulalongkorn University and Coursera have been collaborating since 2021, beginning with the Faculty of Engineering, and have recently expanded the partnership to include the Center for General Education.

This special lecture underscores Chulalongkorn University’s commitment to integrating AI technology into the learning process and preparing students and faculty to face future challenges with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.