As private companies and governments worldwide launch an ever-growing number of satellites and rockets into outer space, new challenges abound back on the ground. Commercial, civil, and military stakeholders need to take a comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach to handle the increased traffic—and competition—in space, according to a study released today by MITRE and the Aspen Institute.

Titled “The Space Imperative: A Whole-Of-Nation Approach to a Sustainable, Secure, and Resilient Space Domain,” the report argues that continued U.S. leadership in space is at a critical juncture. As private space companies and foreign adversaries have gotten into the game, new challenges have emerged, including “a lack of norms of responsible behavior, an outdated regulatory framework, and insufficient complementary technical infrastructure to assure the security, resilience, and sustainability of the U.S.-envisioned space environment.”

The full report can be viewed at https://www.mitre.org/news-insights/publication/the-space-imperative.