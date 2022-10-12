Newswise — SAN DIEGO (October 12, 2022): Surgeons with direct involvement caring for the injured in Ukraine, including a Ukrainian surgeon from Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, will be on-site in the San Diego Convention Center next week to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the current surgical issues in the war. They will deliver their remarks during a panel presentation at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.

A news briefing will follow the session at 1:00 p.m., where panelists will discuss their experiences and take questions. The event will also be livestreamed on the ACS Media Center.

The war in Ukraine is unique compared with other wars in recent decades. There has been a high rate of civilian casualties, including women and children, and hospitals have been directly targeted by enemy fire. Panelists will discuss the types of injuries they have seen in Ukraine, the treatment of war wounds and weapons used, supplies essential for an effective response, and how medical information provided by the ACS have been used by the surgeons in Ukraine.

WHAT: A live news briefing featuring a panel of surgeons with direct involvement in caring for those injured in the current war in the Ukraine will follow their presentation “The Ukrainian Crisis: Surgical Lessons Learned” at the ACS Clinical Congress 2022 in San Diego, California, (October 16–20).

WHEN: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT

WHERE: In-person, Room 21, San Diego Convention Center.

Journalists must bring appropriate identification and register for media credentials first in the ACS Media Room, Office E, Mezzanine Level of the convention center.

**Virtually, the event will be livestreamed on the ACS Media Center: https://www.facs.org/media-center/ **

DETAILS: This follow-up session for the media will include a summary and discussion of the panel presentation, along with a Q&A for reporters.

Reporters are encouraged to register for the conference online if they wish to view the panel session before attending this live news briefing.

To obtain press credentials for the panel session on Wednesday, October 19, visit: https://www.facs.org/for-medical-professionals/conferences-and-meetings/clinical-congress-2022/media/credentials/

To attend the news briefing in-person, email [email protected] .

. To view the press briefing virtually, visit the ACS Media Center at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Reporters are invited to submit questions in advance to [email protected] .

. A COVID-19 health and safety protocol is in place for all conference attendees. View it in advance on the ACS website.

Expert Panelists

M. Margaret “Peggy” Knudson, MD, FACS, professor of surgery, University of California San Francisco (UCSF); adjunct professor, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, MD; and Medical Director, Military Health System Strategic Partnership American College of Surgeons (MHSSPACS)

Jeffrey D. Kerby, MD, PhD, FACS, Brigham Family Endowed Professor and Director of the Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery for the department of surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine, and Chair of the ACS Committee on Trauma

Aaron M. Epstein, MD FACS, a general surgeon at Conway Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

John B. Holcomb, MD FACS, professor in the division of trauma & acute care surgery, department of surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Steven E. Wolf, professor and chief, division of burn and trauma surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Hnat Herych, MD, PhD, chief of surgery department, Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital of Emergency and Intensive Care, Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Ukraine

