Newswise — Figshare, a leading provider of institutional repository infrastructure that supports open research, is pleased to announce that the University of Limpopo has chosen Figshare to facilitate the collection, management, sharing and preservation of its research data.

The University of Limpopo – one of the top public universities in South Africa offering undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, and a variety of short learning programmes – will become the 20th institution in the country using Figshare as their data repository.

Using Figshare, The University of Limpopo will be able to encourage collaboration amongst their research community and network. This will drive interdisciplinary research discovery, the cross-pollination of ideas and further knowledge sharing. With Figshare, they will now have the infrastructure required to ensure research data will be managed in line with best practices throughout the research lifecycle as part of the University’s commitment to research excellence.

Importantly, the repository will also facilitate compliance with the University’s own open research guidance and mandates but also enable researchers to easily adhere to research sharing obligations set out in a growing number of funder policies.

“The motto 'Finding Solutions for Africa' expresses the commitment to provide high-quality academic programmes and research outcomes that are socially relevant and responsive, giving meaningful expression to the motto.

“Choosing Figshare gives the University of Limpopo the advantage of having a sustainable platform for our research data to be well managed, discoverable and citable. The repository will promote research work by enabling access to data used for its cutting-edge research to support further studies on a global scale,” said Khomotso Maphopha, Executive Director: LIS.

Mark Hahnel, Figshare Founder and Digital Science’s VP of Open Research, said: “It’s wonderful to see the University of Limpopo become the 20th institution using Figshare in South Africa. We’re thrilled to be able to support their research excellence initiatives and strategies with Figshare infrastructure and their commitment to making research data management a priority for their research community is admirable. It’s exciting to see the global Figshare community continue to grow with leading institutions such as the University of Limpopo.”



About the University of Limpopo

The University of Limpopo was established in 1960 as the University College of the North and later retained the name University of Limpopo (UL) after the unbundling of the MEDUNSA campus from UL in 2015. The University is situated in the Limpopo Province, South Africa and has grown into a world-class university with a commitment towards offering approved and accredited high-quality programmes. The University Envisions its future as one in which “the provision and quality of programmes, students’ graduate attributes, academics, culture and services are poised towards finding solutions for Africa”.

About Figshare

Figshare, a Digital Science Solution, is a provider of institutional repository infrastructure. Our solutions help institutions share, showcase and manage their research outputs in a discoverable, citable, reportable and transparent way. We support institutions in meeting the growing demands for research to become open, freer, FAIRer and more connected. We provide the flexibility and control for you to create research management workflows that work for you. We take care of implementation, updates, security and maintenance – ensuring you and your researchers can always depend on your repository, leaving you to focus on what really matters; research and its impact on the world.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



