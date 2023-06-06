Newswise — BALTIMORE, Md. (June 06, 2023) - The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) has been named one of the best maternity hospitals in the country by Newsweek. The ranking is based on responses from neonatal care providers and OB/GYN's who were asked to recommend the best maternity hospitals, key quality measures relevant to maternity care and patient satisfaction data.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by our peers as one of the best hospitals in the country for women to receive a full range of maternal care," said Irina Burd, MD, PhD, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UMMC, and Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "This ranking is a testament to the talent and dedication of our entire team, who provide the highest quality care to our patients and their families."

UMMC, the flagship academic hospital of the University of Maryland Medical System, is known for taking on even the most complex maternal and fetal medicine cases. The hospital's highly skilled physicians, nurses and support staff work together to provide comprehensive care to women and their babies, including prenatal, labor and delivery and postpartum care.

The medical center is home to the Center for Advanced Fetal Care, which evaluates and treats fetal abnormalities as early as possible to assure the best outcomes for babies after birth. The dedicated team of physicians and researchers at the Center has successfully performed over 3,000 intrauterine fetal procedures, including life-saving transfusions, drainage procedures, shunt catheters, and other forms of fetal surgery.

UMMC also created the first Level 4 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Maryland, providing specialized care for premature and critically ill newborns. Care is family-centered, with sleeping couches available in every room and designated areas for parents to take breaks while remaining close to their child. To make this lifesaving care available to all Maryland newborns in need, UMMC established the first NICU transport program in the state, which allows critically ill newborns from different regions to be transported to UMMC’s NICU unit.

"I am constantly amazed by the skill and compassion exhibited by our hardworking NICU and maternal fetal medicine staff. They take on some of the toughest cases imaginable, with a dedication that helps our littlest patients recover despite facing tremendous odds. We are grateful for the incredible work they do every day," said Steven J. Czinn, MD, Director of the University of Maryland Children's Hospital and the Drs. Rouben and Violet Jiji Endowed Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Access B-Roll of UMMC and UMCH maternity units here.

About the University of Maryland Medical Center

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) is comprised of two hospital campuses in Baltimore: the 800-bed flagship institution of the 11-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and the 200-bed UMMC Midtown Campus. Both campuses are academic medical centers for training physicians and health professionals and for pursuing research and innovation to improve health. UMMC's downtown campus is a national and regional referral center for trauma, cancer care, neurosciences, advanced cardiovascular care, and women's and children's health, and has one of the largest solid organ transplant programs in the country. All physicians on staff at the downtown campus are clinical faculty physicians of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The UMMC Midtown Campus medical staff is predominately faculty physicians specializing in a wide spectrum of medical and surgical subspecialties, primary care for adults and children and behavioral health. UMMC Midtown has been a teaching hospital for 140 years and is located one mile away from the downtown campus. For more information, visit http://www.umm.edu.

About the University of Maryland Children's Hospital

The University of Maryland Children's Hospital at the University of Maryland Medical Center is recognized throughout Maryland and the mid-Atlantic region as a resource for children with critical and chronic illnesses. UMCH physicians and staff excel in combining state-of-the-art medicine with family-centered care. More than 100 physicians specialize in understanding how to treat conditions and diseases in children, including congenital heart conditions, asthma, epilepsy and gastrointestinal disorders. The Drs. Rouben and Violet Jiji Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) provides the highest level of care to the tiniest newborns. To learn more about the University of Maryland Children's Hospital, please visit https://www.umms.org/childrens.