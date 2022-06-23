Newswise — Amy Lynn Seybert, PharmaD, who served the past 12 years as chair of the Department of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, has been named the new dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy after a highly competitive national search.

On July 1, Seybert succeeds the retiring Patricia Kroboth, PhD, who led the School of Pharmacy for two decades.

“Dr. Seybert has a long track record of outstanding leadership in pharmacy education and research, and I am confident that she will build upon that success as the next dean of the School of Pharmacy,” said Anantha Shekhar, MD, PhD, senior vice chancellor for the Health Sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean, School of Medicine. “I look forward to working closely with her to advance interprofessional education and transdisciplinary research in the health sciences, and I am deeply grateful to Dr. Kroboth for her service and her leadership over the past two decades.”

Seybert’s research focuses on the scholarship of education using simulation as well as improvement of clinical outcomes in cardiovascular disease and critical care, with an emphasis on medication safety. She is recognized as an international leader in simulation education in pharmacy and pioneered the use of human-patient simulation to advance pharmacotherapy knowledge, clinical decision-making and medication safety skills in health care professionals. Her clinical research in cardiovascular and critical care pharmacy practice and medication safety has led to substantial advances in patient care.

"The University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy has a phenomenal foundation and culture,” Seybert said. “As the next dean, I am excited to build on the strengths of our research program, education and clinical practice to maximize our innovation and impact in health care."

Seybert serves on multiple national pharmacy education and society boards of directors, as well as the UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care. Her other duties at Pitt have included serving as the director of pharmacy residency programs and the pharmacoanalytics fellowship, as well as associate director for pharmacy programs at the Winter Institute for Simulation, Education and Research (WISER).

Her other duties at Pitt include serving as the director of pharmacy residency programs and the pharmacoanalytics fellowship, as well as the associate director for pharmacy programs at Winter Institute for Simulation, Education and Research (WISER).

Seybert, a native of Ford City, Pennsylvania, completed her undergraduate and doctoral education in pharmacy at Pitt. She then completed her residency in cardiovascular critical care pharmacy at Tampa General Hospital in Florida in 1997, after which she returned to Pitt Pharmacy as an assistant professor of pharmacy and therapeutics.

Seybert has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) Distinguished Teaching Scholar Award, and is a fellow of both the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).