Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (September 25, 2024) – Henrietta Villaescusa, RN, FAAN, a pioneering Hispanic nurse, dedicated her career to advancing health equity for Latino communities. Through her tireless efforts in government, healthcare, and community activism, Villaescusa left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire nurses and policymakers today. A new article – just published in Nursing Outlook – written by Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Professor of Nursing Julie Fairman, PhD, RN, FAAN, examines Villaescusa’s career and the factors influencing her impact across government, health, and nursing sectors.

Born into a modest family in California, Villaescusa's early life was shaped by the struggles and injustices faced by the Hispanic community that she witnessed as a public health nurse. These experiences ignited a passion for social justice. Villaescusa was an inaugural leader, only one of a handful of women, in the Community Service Organization (CSO), a precursor to the Chicano Movement. There, she honed her skills in community organizing and advocacy, working tirelessly to address issues such as voting access, housing, education, and healthcare access.

Villaescusa's dedication to public service led her to a distinguished career in government. She held key positions in the Agency for International Development (AID) and the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (DHEW), where she championed the cause of Hispanic health.

During her tenure, Villaescusa advocated for increased funding for Hispanic health programs, improved access to care, and the collection of Hispanic health data. Her tireless efforts helped to ensure that the needs of Hispanic communities were recognized and addressed at the highest levels of government.

“Villaescusa is one of many untold stories that help us see this broader perspective and demonstrates the impact of nurses of color in advancing health equity. Her impact went far beyond nursing and is still felt in the many organizations and people she supported,” said Villarruel.

Beyond her government work, Villaescusa was a powerful and often silent force in supporting and leading in organizations including the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the National Association of Latino Elected Officials, MANA (A National Latina Organization), and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health. She was a founding member the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN), providing a platform for Hispanic nurses to connect, share experiences, and advocate for their profession. Villaescusa's mentorship extended far beyond NAHN. She inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in healthcare and public service, empowering them to make a positive impact on their communities.

“Villaescusa's legacy, like so many other nurses of color, is a testament to the power of one person to effect change. As we continue to strive for a more equitable and just society, Villaescusa's example serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of advocacy, community engagement, and the transformative power of nursing,” the authors write.

This profile of Henrietta was based on oral histories and limited publications and archival records. “This is not uncommon,” Fairman noted, “specifically as it relates to nurses and people of color. It is not just important to hear these voices, but their presence helps to broaden our perspective of nursing’s history and influence”.

