Newswise — Dense breasts can put women at a higher risk of breast cancer and dense breasts make it harder to spot potential cancer on a mammogram.

The US Food and Drug Administration is now requiring facilities that perform mammograms to inform patients about the density of their breasts.

Breast density indicates how much fibro glandular tissue a woman has in her breast verses fatty tissue. The more fibro glandular tissue, the denser the breast. About 50 percent of women older than 40 in the U.S. have dense breast tissue -- and it can’t be felt by simple touch. Only a mammogram can determine if a woman has dense breasts.

Dr. Eseosa Amy Bazuaye-Ekwuyasi, MD, MMS, Director of Breast Imaging Education, Department of Radiology, Texas Tech Health El Paso can speak on the new guidance for informing women whether or not they have dense breasts.