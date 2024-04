Newswise — Question: How do you conserve energy in your home?

Meet Damon Woods, director of the Integrated Design Lab and a research professor at University of Idaho. Woods has helped state officials drill down which energy regulations — among hundreds on the books — protect Idahoans from wasting energy and money in their homes, businesses and elsewhere. He’ll break down the tedious work he and other researchers did to discover how these rules help.

