Newswise — Meet Helen Brown, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Movement Sciences at University of Idaho, and Erich Seamon, a research scientist in the Institute for Modeling Collaboration and Innovation. They’ve teamed up to track and publish data about health trends in Idaho. Before their project, this information was only available at a public health district level spanning several counties. But modeling work by these researchers is allowing Idahoans dig deeper into the health of their communities, by providing that data on a county-by-county basis. It turns out, when you zoom in, the story becomes much more nuanced.

