Newswise — Question: Nationally, where do you think Idaho ranks in the amount of water used for irrigation?



Meet Karen Humes, a professor in the Department of Earth and Spatial Sciences at University of Idaho. Idaho uses water for irrigation and to make energy. Idaho also uses energy to pump irrigation water. Humes models this convoluted water, energy and irrigation nexus and studies how to delicately balance water and energy use going forward.



Email us at [email protected].