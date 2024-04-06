Newswise — Question: Why do agricultural teachers stay in, or leave, their profession?

Meet Kattlyn Wolf, interim head of the Department of Agricultural Education, Leadership and Communications at University of Idaho. Wolf researches what motivates agricultural educators to keep teaching or leave the field. By and large, she and other researchers found that agricultural teachers like the work, are invested in their fields and care about their students. So, why do they go?

