Newswise — Question: Today we are talking about soil, so I want you to imagine digging a hole. How do you think the soil might change as you dig farther and farther down?

Meet Michael Strickland and Zachary Kayler, associate professors in the Department of Soil and Water Systems at University of Idaho. They are leading a national contingency of scientists in building what amounts to huge terrariums at U of I: all to study a world that scientists still don’t understand — the deep soils under our feet.

