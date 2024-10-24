Question: Can you name types of diversity that could influence a team’s working dynamic?
Newswise — Meet Yun Chung, professor of management and human resources at University of Idaho. Chung is going to walk us through several studies about diversity in the workplace including how diversity on a company board affects the company’s success and some nuances behind different types of diversity in the workplace.
Email us at [email protected].
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
RELEVANT EXPERTS
Yun Chung
Professor of Management and Human ResourcesUniversity of Idaho