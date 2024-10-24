Question: What types of things do you imagine are harder for first-generation students to navigate while attending college, versus their peers whose parents also attended?

Newswise — Meet Krista Soria, an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership and Counseling at University of Idaho. Her research focuses on the conditions that help students to learn, thrive and grow and how colleges and universities can create campus climates that support students from diverse backgrounds. Today she will discuss inequalities in higher education, the lasting effects of COVID-19 on students’ mental health and what faculty members can do to help.

