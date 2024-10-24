Question: What do you think are some of the reasons why an author would prefer to use a pen name over their real one?

Newswise — Zachary Turpin is an associate professor in the Department of English at University of Idaho who researches 19th-century periodical culture, archival research methods, digital humanities and textual recovery. He has worked to uncover unaccounted-for periodical works by American authors, including Walt Whitman, Emma Lazarus, Mark Twain, Anne Sexton, Cormac McCarthy and more. On today’s episode, he discusses uncovering lost works of literature.

