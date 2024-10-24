Question: Have you ever counted the rings of a tree? 

Newswise — Meet Grant Harley, an associate professor in the Department of Earth and Spatial Sciences at University of Idaho who has dedicated his lab to answering questions using tree rings. He is joining us to discuss climate change, crime fighting, volcanic eruptions and lost forests.

Email us at [email protected].

