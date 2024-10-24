Question: You probably know some of the stereotypes about people who live in trailer parks. Do you think those stereotypes live up to the reality?

Newswise — Leontina Hormel is a professor of sociology in the Department of Culture, Society and Justice at University of Idaho. She researches environmental sociology, gender and class inequalities, and community action research. Today she will discuss the plight of a local mobile home park and the lessons learned there that could be used to make meaningful change in the future.

