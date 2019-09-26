The White House released a memo of conversation, created with the help of voice recognition software, between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. How does such software work? Where can it go wrong? @HopkinsEngineer has an expert who can explain.

What's going on with President Donald Trump and his hotly-debated call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky?

The White House recently released a "rough transcript" of the call and noted that the document was created with help from voice recognition software.

What exactly does that mean? What is voice recognition software, how accurate is it, and how can it be used in other situations?

Sanjeev Khudanpur, an expert in speech recognition, machine translation and language processing at The Johns Hopkins University, can help answer these questions and more.

He is available for interviews.