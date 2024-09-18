Newswise — Bronx, New York, September 18, 2024 -- The WCS Library and Archives, based at the Bronx Zoo, released its newly digitized Department of Tropical Research (DTR) Film Collection.

The project was funded by the Council on Library and Information Resources’ (CLIR) Recordings at Risk grant, supported by the Mellon Foundation.

The project has brought 64 historical film reels to the public, capturing a unique record of WCS’s DTR expeditions from the 1920s through the 1960s. These expeditions spanned terrestrial and marine tropical regions across the globe, and the DTR were among the first Western scientists to study the interconnectedness of tropical wildlife and their habitats through close, first-hand observations.

The DTR were also noteworthy for their time, comprising both men and women, and drawing on the talents of scientists, artists, writers, and filmmakers. Their films document not only the early history of Western conservation science but also rare glimpses of landscapes, wildlife, and people local to the areas in which the DTR worked.

In their day, the DTR were well-known by many in the US: Director William Beebe’s vivid accounts of their expeditions became bestsellers, and their work was widely covered by the American press, especially during their 1930s deep-sea explorations in the Bathysphere submersible. The DTR’s influence shaped public perceptions of tropical ecosystems and also inspired now-famed scientists such as Rachel Carson, David Attenborough, and George Schaller.

Several DTR members later achieved fame in Hollywood, further extending the team’s cultural impact. Notably, Ernest Schoedsack, who served as cinematographer on the 1925 Galápagos expedition, went on to co-direct the iconic film King Kong (1933). Floyd Crosby, who shot underwater footage during the 1927 Haiti expedition, won an Academy Award for cinematography for Tabu: A Story of the South Seas (1931). The collection also includes rare film captured by pioneering women biologists such as Jocelyn Crane.

WCS is pleased to share this historic collection, offering an invaluable resource for researchers, educators, and the general public interested in the history of conservation and the natural world. Visit the collection here: https://library.wcs.org/en-us/Archives/Digital-Collections/DTR-Film-Collection.aspx

