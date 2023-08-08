The Wistar Institute Appoints Life Sciences Consultant and Entrepreneur Joy Taylor to its Board of Trustees

Newswise — Philadelphia - (August 8, 2023) - The Wistar Institute, a global leader in biomedical research in cancer, immunology and infectious disease, is pleased to welcome Joy Taylor to its Board of Trustees. Taylor is CEO of EastEdge Consulting Services, a Pennsylvania-based management consulting firm focused on organizational and operational improvement.

An accomplished C-suite executive and entrepreneur, Taylor brings to the role more than 25 years of cross-functional experience in operations, change management, and executive leadership, specifically in the life sciences sector. Taylor will serve on the Board’s Communications and Marketing Committee.

“I’m honored and privileged to be invited to participate in such an ambitious and purpose-driven organization like The Wistar Institute,” said Taylor. “I’ve focused my career helping large, complex life sciences organizations build action-oriented strategies that improve operational efficiencies and maximize their potential. I’m incredibly excited to help further elevate and showcase Wistar’s innovative and impactful research to an even broader audience.”

Prior to EastEdge Consulting, Taylor served as the National Managing Principal of Organizational and Operational Transformation at Grant Thornton LLP, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm. She was the founder of TayganPoint Consulting Group, a management consulting firm focused predominantly on large-scale business transformation in the life sciences, and for 13 years acted as CEO before its acquisition by Grant Thornton in 2018. She has also worked as a consultant for IBM, a quality leader at GE, and has founded multiple businesses.

“Joy brings a deep understanding of the life sciences industry, and an impressive track record of management consulting.” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar president and CEO, Director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “Her vision and insight will be critical as we continue to pursue building a life science ecosystem centered on excellence, collaboration, education and innovation.”

Taylor received a BA in Communications Studies from the University of Florida and her MBA, with a concentration in Marketing and Statistics, from the University of South Florida.

In addition to her service with Wistar, Taylor currently serves as a board member of WeMake Autism, is the vice chair of the board of Foster Nation, and is an active foster parent, having fostered 26 children over the last seven years. She lives in Yardley with her husband and four children.



###

The Wistar Institute, the first independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute in the United States, marshals the talents of an international team of outstanding scientists through a culture of biomedical collaboration and innovation. Wistar scientists are focused on solving some of the world’s most challenging and important problems in the field of cancer, infectious disease, and immunology. Wistar has been producing groundbreaking advances in world health for more than a century, consistent with its legacy of leadership in biomedical research and a track record of life-saving contributions in immunology and cell biology. wistar.org