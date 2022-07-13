Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (July 13, 2022) — The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gelvina Rodriguez Stevenson, Esq., as vice president, general counsel, secretary and government relations.

With more than 20 years of experience as a health law leader and strategist, Stevenson has served across top clinical, research, academic, and government settings. Most recently, she was associate general counsel and senior director for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia while simultaneously teaching as an adjunct professor at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Previously, Stevenson served as an associate university counsel at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, NY. She began her legal career at Chadbourne and Parke LLP in New York, NY., progressed to law clerk in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, CA., and to the legislative branch of local government as a legislative attorney for the New York City Council, in New York, NY. Stevenson is the co-chair of the Health and Life Sciences Section of the Hispanic National Bar Association and a board member of the American Health Law Association.

“The Wistar Institute is delighted to welcome Gelvina,” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar president and chief executive officer, director of Wistar’s Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “We are fortunate to have her outstanding leadership skills and rich background of experience acquired in so many professional venues. This is an ideal match to Wistar, where our basic and translational research is highly collaborative and interfaces daily with a diverse portfolio of partnerships in industry, academia and state and federal government. I am thrilled that the Institute will be able to rely on Gelvina’s vast experience and insight to advance our diverse mission and fulfill transformative strategic goals.”

In this position, Stevenson’s responsibilities primarily include identifying, assessing, and managing Wistar’s legal and regulatory affairs; assisting with transactions and contracts relating to business development and intellectual property; managing litigation matters; and providing counsel to the Institute on legal, compliance and policy matters. She also will lead government relations and the corporate secretary function as well as manage governance issues related to the Board of Trustees.

“I have always admired the science and innovation generated at The Wistar Institute and am excited to join the committed team at Wistar to advance scientific and medical breakthroughs that will change and improve the course of healthcare.” Stevenson says.

Stevenson earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law, received an M.P.A. from Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs and graduated cum laude from New York University College of Arts and Sciences.

