The Wistar Institute Recruits Dr. Avi Srivastava as Assistant Professor   

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—(Sept. 7, 2023)—The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce the recruitment of Avi Srivastava, Ph.D., to the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, where he joins Wistar’s Gene Expression and Regulation Program as an Assistant Professor.

A computational biologist, Dr. Srivastava brings expertise in advanced computational methods that can be used to establish powerful predictive research tools in cancer biology. “The opportunity to pursue my research at The Wistar Institute is invaluable,” says Dr. Srivastava. “I’m excited to launch the Srivastava Lab at an institution renowned for its unwavering dedication to cancer research.”

“We welcome Dr. Srivastava with great enthusiasm. His appointment to Wistar demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding our best-in-class research talent,” says Dario Altieri, M.D., Wistar president and CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “Computational biology is set to play a pivotal role in the future of biomedical research, and we are delighted to have Dr. Srivastava contribute his expertise to this critical field here at Wistar.”

