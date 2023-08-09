The Wistar Institute Recruits Virology Expert Alexander Price, Ph.D., to Cancer Center

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—(August 9, 2023)— The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Price, Ph.D., as assistant professor in the Gene Expression and Regulation Program of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center at The Wistar Institute.

Price’s research focuses on how viral genomes are controlled during infection — specifically, how viruses regulate and exploit RNA transcription and processing. His work aims to identify and exploit therapeutic targets underlying how viruses hijack cellular transcriptional machinery to combat disease.

“We are immensely pleased to welcome Alex Price to Wistar. The Institute is committed to expanding our understanding of viruses’ role in cancer as well as other disease, and the establishment of the Price Lab at Wistar represents a significant investment in the Institute’s research capacity,” said Dario Altieri, M.D., Wistar president and CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “Alex’s experience in viral RNA and DNA research makes it clear that he will make compelling, fresh contributions to Wistar’s research program.”

Price earned his B.S. degree in Genetics and Cell Biology at Washington State University. In 2016, he received a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology from Duke University. Price completed his postdoctoral research in affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to launch the Price Lab at Wistar,” said Price. “Between Wistar’s reputation for scientific excellence and the Institute’s state-of-the-science research facilities, I have every confidence in establishing a productive, collaborative laboratory here.”

