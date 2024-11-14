Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Nov. 14, 2024) — The Wistar Institute’s Hubert J.P. Schoemaker Education and Training Center was the recipient of a $100,000 eXperience grant from NIIMBL to support an immersive weeklong training program at the Institute. The program is designed to foster diversity within the biopharmaceutical industry and introduce first- and second-year college students to new career possibilities.



Scheduled to begin Sunday, June 22 to Friday, June 27, 2025 at The Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, the program will offer immersive laboratory training, industry insights, and valuable networking opportunities.



“This program is an exceptional chance for undergraduates who are interested in biotechnology to get a deeper understanding of the industry and the science behind the discoveries,” explained David Zuzga, Ph.D., associate dean of biomedical studies and principal investigator on the grant. “The opportunity for students to gain exposure to biomedical laboratory techniques and receive input from career scientists can be a life-altering opportunity that propels their science careers forward.”



The NIIMBL eXperience @Wistar aims to deepen participants’ understanding of the life science industry, inspire confidence in pursuing biotechnology careers, and build professional networks to support their career development.



Participants will gain practical experience in cutting-edge laboratory techniques essential for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The program introduces the complete lifecycle of a biotechnology company, including academic research, company formation, financing, clinical trials, regulatory approval, and commercial manufacturing. Students will also explore Philadelphia’s vibrant life science ecosystem through tours of local biotech firms and interactions with industry professionals.



The program also offers opportunities to participate in networking sessions with early-career professionals to learn about their experiences in the biotechnology field. Additionally, students will create a practical roadmap outlining steps for their career advancement and receive support in applying to future programs.



“We launched our signature Biomedical Technician Training (BTT) Program 25 years ago, and over time, we’ve continued to expand and adapt our programs to the needs of both students and the life science industry,” explained dean of biomedical studies Kristy Shuda McGuire, M.S., Ph.D. “This latest program is designed to provide motivated students an opportunity to not only engage in hands-on science, but also gain a deeper understanding into how research discoveries are translated into new therapies.”



Students selected for the program will receive a $1000 stipend, and the costs for travel, hotel accommodations and meals are covered. Interested students can find more information and apply at www.niimbl.org/workforce/niimbl-experience.



Since its launch in 2019, the NIIMBL eXperience has introduced 139 college students from 88 academic institutions to biopharmaceutical industry careers.



Funding Statement



This project was developed with an award from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and financial help from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology (70NANB21H086).



ABOUT THE WISTAR INSTITUTE



The Wistar Institute is the nation’s first independent nonprofit institution devoted exclusively to foundational biomedical research and training. Since 1972, the Institute has held National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Cancer Center status. Through a culture and commitment to biomedical collaboration and innovation, Wistar science leads to breakthrough early-stage discoveries and life science sector start-ups. Wistar scientists are dedicated to solving some of the world’s most challenging problems in the field of cancer and immunology, advancing human health through early-stage discovery and training the next generation of biomedical researchers. wistar.org