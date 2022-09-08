The Wistar Institute Welcomes Michele A. Schiavoni, New Vice President of Communications &  Marketing

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—(September 8, 2022)—The Wistar Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele A. Schiavoni, M.S., as Vice President of Communications & Marketing, in a central leadership role that will bolster the visibility of the Institute’s ambitious biomedical research science initiatives and programs advancing the organization’s newly launched Bold Science // Global Impact Capital Campaign.

“I am delighted to welcome Michele to Wistar,” said Dario C. Altieri, M.D., Wistar president & CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor, “Michele’s leadership will be critical to implementing an integrated communications strategy fluidly aligning priorities as we grow and advance our science and the needs of the Institute. Her knowledge and strong communications experience will be a vital component to the ongoing success of Wistar’s strategic goals.”

A longtime communications executive, Schiavoni brings decades of expertise in building brands for health care systems, nonprofit social services entities, and economic development organizations. Collaborating closely with scientists and administrative leaders, she will oversee marketing and brand strategy across the Institute to coordinate internal and external messaging and reinforce Wistar’s growth trajectory supporting the Institute’s goals and mission. She will also provide strategic communications guidance to the president & CEO.

“It is a privilege to become a part of the Wistar team — Wistar science has a remarkable history of breakthrough research discoveries and developing innovative technologies that have a global impact saving lives,” said Schiavoni. “Wistar scientists continue creating transformative advances in cancer care and infectious disease research. Their latest Capital Campaign supports a bold growth strategy to recruit more scientists to advance international collaboration as well as play a leadership role training the next generation of scientists. I look forward to collaborating with the Wistar team during this exciting time in the organization’s growth.”

Schiavoni joins Wistar from the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, where she served as vice president for external relations and led marketing and communications for Delaware’s lead economic development organization. She previously held communication leadership positions at Elwyn Foundation and Christiana Care Health System. Schiavoni received a B.A. in communications from the University of Delaware and a M.S. in management communications from Syracuse University, Newhouse School of Public Communication. She also serves as president of the Board of the Tilton Society of Delaware.

