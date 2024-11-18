Newswise — If you’re like most Americans, you probably don’t give too much thought to where your food comes from. And you likely pay even less attention to the people who supply it.

But recent research from the University of Georgia suggests the unique stresses from farm life may be taking a toll on one of the pillars of the families that make your dinners possible: the women who keep farming families running.

“If we don’t control our food sources, we don’t control our health and safety,” said Anna Scheyett, lead author of the study and a professor in UGA’s School of Social Work. “It’s a matter of national security that farmers survive in the United States. And one of the big factors in helping farms survive is women.”

Women vital in farming, on and off the agricultural field

The researchers held six focus group sessions with more than two dozen women married to farmers in rural Georgia.

Women are vital in farming, Scheyett said. Many women are farmers themselves while others work the farm alongside their spouse. But much of their work is “invisible,” sometimes even to the women themselves. That’s a theme that emerged among the women in the groups.

They often take care of everything but the farm, managing housework, yardwork and child care. One participant even described herself as being, in a sense, a single parent, saying, “If it has to do with our kids or my household … that is 100% on me.”

Because farming is uncertain and one bad frost can spell disaster for the season’s crops, two-thirds of the women in the study also work full time outside the home. This provides more financial stability and health care coverage for the families, but it also increases the mental load the women carry.

On top of their careers and role handling all the non-farming tasks, over half of the women in the study also managed the books for their families’ farms, a unique source of stress for many of them.

“He doesn’t look at the bank account … as far as looking at it on paper, what we have coming in and what we have going out, I carry that burden,” one woman said.

Many also work on the farm as well. But they often discounted their own contributions to farm work, saying things like they “only” managed hay or that their husband was “the primary farmer.”

Managing emotions, coping with stress gets tough for female farm wives

The women described feeling like they had to be the “bright spot in everyone’s day,” saying it was up to them to manage their husbands’ emotions when things got rough and the farmers got grumpy.

“Any time they’re under stress, boy, you’re going to get the brunt of it,” said one participant.

They lead an isolated and often lonely life, the women agreed.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is as a farmer’s wife … you can’t get off at 5 o’clock and go and hang out with your friends like ‘normal’ … because it’s a full-time, seven day a week deal,” one participant said.

“It is really easy to get sad,” said another.

Minimizing difficulties, finding joy and pride to thrive in farm life

The women often minimized the difficulties they experience, describing their farm work as simple and their husbands’ as “the real work.” And they also minimized the negative emotions they absorbed from their spouses.

“I don’t think that they mean it” and I just “tune it out” were common refrains from the women in the focus groups.

A positive repeatedly stated by women was the pride they felt in farm life and how it gave them real joy to see their children raised on a farm. One wife noted how lucky she felt because “we live right here in the midst of it all, so there’s no life like it” while others talked about how “it’s a great way to raise kids.”

"These are powerful, resilient women … They are passionate about farming and farm life.” —Anna Scheyett, School of Social Work

“These are powerful, resilient women,” Scheyett said. “The title of the paper — ‘A great life if you can stand it’ — is a quote from one of the women.

“They are passionate about farming and farm life, proud of what their families are doing, proud of their kids, proud of how hard their husbands are working and how hard they’re all working.”

And they don’t want your pity, the researchers said. The participants universally agreed that raising their families on a farm was a uniquely challenging but rewarding experience, and they wouldn’t change that.

Thank farming families

Still, a little recognition of their contribution to securing the U.S. food supply could go a long way, the researchers said.

“I’d love to see a campaign thanking farmers and their families for their service to the country,” Scheyett said. “They put their bodies on the line every day so we can eat and live. The least we could do is say ‘thank you.’”

Using Extension services to connect the women to lessen their feelings of isolation could also improve quality of life among this population.

Another obstacle is child care. Rural child care is hard to find and often extremely expensive when you do find it. Policies increasing access to quality and affordable care “would give the women a little bit of breathing space,” Scheyett said.

“I ultimately would hope that people can move beyond whatever stereotypes they have about farming and families who farm,” Scheyett said. “If we don’t support these families, we’re in big trouble as a country because we won’t be able to generate our food.”

Published by the Journal of Rural Mental Health, the study was co-authored by Andrea Garcia and Ian Marburger, of UGA’s School of Social Work, and Stephanie Hollifield and Andrea Scarrow, of UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.