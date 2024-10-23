Newswise — The fall season means a few things: cooler weather, pumpkin flavored treats, and the World Series. But with the excitement of the highly anticipated best-of-seven matchup, Americans are sacrificing sleep. A 2024 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that over one-fourth (26%) of Americans say they typically feel tired during the World Series.

"As with many annual festivities, this is a time of year when baseball fans are staying up later to watch the games,” said Dr. John Saito, a sleep physician and spokesperson for the AASM. “But this change in schedule comes at a cost. Even missing just one night of adequate sleep, which is seven or more hours for most adults, can lead to decreased cognitive function, trouble concentrating, headaches, and general moodiness.”

According to the survey, a higher percentage of men than women (33% to 19%) reported feeling tired during the World Series. Constant or irregular changes to one’s sleep cycle are incredibly disruptive to the body’s circadian rhythms, which let you know when to get up in the morning and when to go to sleep at night. Multiple nights of sacrificing sleep for baseball can throw off this internal clock.

“Sleep deficiency can alter activity in some parts of the brain and ultimately increase difficulty when making decisions, solving problems, controlling emotions and behavior, and coping with change,” said Saito. “It can also contribute to daytime sleepiness, which increases the risk of accidents caused by human error.”

But that doesn’t mean fans of America’s favorite pastime can’t indulge in the excitement – it just requires some extra planning:

Prioritize sleep before the games: In the days leading up to the games, make an added effort to get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

In the days leading up to the games, make an added effort to get at least seven hours of sleep per night. Avoid alcohol consumption close to bedtime: While alcohol is a sedative and can help you feel sleepy at first, it can impair the quality of your sleep.

While alcohol is a sedative and can help you feel sleepy at first, it can impair the quality of your sleep. Don’t watch from bed: Watch the games in a place that is not where you sleep. This will help your body recognize when, and where, it is time to go to sleep.

Baseball fans don’t have to strike out when it comes to watching the World Series in real time, just make sure sleep isn’t being cut from the lineup.

For more information about sleep health, or to find a local AASM-accredited sleep center near you, please visit sleepeducation.org.

View 2024 AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey results in the AASM newsroom.

###

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16-24, 2024. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).