Abstract: Based on its large surface area and covering the whole human body, the skin body’s largest organ and its main function is protection. Injuries and wound healing involving the skin offer valuable lessons shared with and of relevance to other organ systems and the diseases that impact them. Arguably the most complex human body process, wound healing is a multifaceted process that involves multiple cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM), with each component playing a specific role in the different stages of the healing process. Importantly, studies indicate that cells with stem cell-like properties are present within many of the human tissues and play key roles in case of tissue and cellular injury. Cell-to-cell and cell-to-ECM interactions are salient in wound healing subsequent to an injury. Microenvironment related factors and the variations therein including hypoxia or the abundance of oxygen, the presence/absence of growth factors and cytokines add to the complexity of the wound healing process and impact cell function and result in compromised or enhanced wound healing. This expert review critically examines the advances in biochemical and analytical tools that are enable the analysis of numerous cells and molecules within the wound microenvironment, revealing great cellular heterogeneity as well as novel molecular targets of importance to enhance wound healing. In a broader angle, we emphasize the ways in which wound healing is significant in the search for perfect skin after injury and in many common complex human diseases including cancer. In all, wound healing is a centrepiece of integrative biology research and applications in medicine as well as dermatology as discussed in this review.